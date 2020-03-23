19 drink, drug drivers named and shamed

NATHAN Terence Allen, 43, from Inala, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug positive driving when on a Probationary licence on September 13, 2019; and possession of dangerous drugs at Redbank on June 21. Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick said Allen's saliva tested positive to cannabis and methylamphetamine.

In the second offence Allen was found with .81 gram of methylamphetamine in a clip seal bag. The Court heard Allen had since gone through the Court Link program with a high level of attendance and done rehabilitation.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess gave him full credit for his efforts in the program but noted that ice is "a particularly horrible drug" saying he had a long history of drug offences. Allen was sentenced to complete a supervised 9 month probation order. His licence disqualified 3 months.

Donovan John Muller, 41, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains, on November 19 last year. Fined $350 and licence disqualified 1 month.

George Alfred Ringrose, 19, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Redbank Plains on November 12, 2019. Fined $300 and disqualified 3 months.

Rex Tereva, 56, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving when disqualified in Booval on December 19, 2019. Disqualified 2 years and 9 months. He received jail terms of 3 months and 12 months.

Bhupinder Singh Virk, 34, from Springfield Lakes, fined $1000 and disqualified 6 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Springfield Lakes on January 30.

Steven Thomas Weldon, 29, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to driving drug positive at Woodend on December 13 last year. Fined $400 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Melanie Louise Burgess, 31, from Aratula, fined $950 and lost her licence 10 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Aratula on Australia Day, January 26.

Christopher Damms, 44, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drug driving when licence disqualified at Carole Park on December 13, 2019. Fined $1500 and disqualified 4 months.

Alex James Gerhardt, 25, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in North Ipswich on October 21, 2019. Placed on a supervised probation order and disqualified 10 months.

Jennifer Fiona Hays, 47, from Tallegalla, fined $350 and disqualified 1 month when she pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive in Booval on December 28, 2019.

Dylan Ronald Henderson, 20, from Eastern Heights, disqualified 3 months and fined $300 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Yamanto on January 17.

Selina Gay Hicks, 31, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Swanbank on December 17, 2019. Fined 4250 and licence lost for 1 month.

Mark Andrew Kearney, 45, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Chuwar on December 24, 2019. Fined $200 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Ryan William Kiely, 22, from Brassall, fined $500 and licence disqualified 2 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brassall on January 11.

Deborah Gail Munn, 41, from North Booval, fined $1200 and disqualified 3 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Milton on January 26.

Meti Richard Parata, 30, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Dinmore on January 24. Fined $500 and disqualified 3 months.

Harlem Jesse Ruwhiu, 27, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving when licence disqualified in Goodna on December 28, 2019. Licence disqualified another 2 years and fined $1500.

Rodney William Thomson, 68, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Booval on January 19. Disqualified 3 months and fined $350.

Hazley Veale, 33, from North Booval, fined $1800 and disqualified 14 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving UIL (.286) at North Booval on January 11.