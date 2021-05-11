Menu
Chelsea Ellen Jessup in Gatton Magistrates Court. PHOTO: Facebook.
18yo declines drug diversion to avoid staying longer at courthouse

Ali Kuchel
11th May 2021 7:40 AM
A Lockyer Valley teenager has twice declined participating in a drug diversion program and instead has copped a $400 fine.

Chelsea Ellen Jessup, 18, told police she intended to scrape and smoke the cannabis resin in a bowl found in her dresser cupboard in her bedroom.

Police fronted a Gatton property on April 16 for other matters, when Jessup told police about bowl containing the cannabis resin in her bedroom, the Gatton Magistrates Court heard.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court on May 10, that Jessup also produced a plastic water pipe and said she was going to use it to smoke the remaining burnt cannabis.

“She had scraped it from the bottom of a smoking utensil and planned to use the utensil by smoking it again,” Sergeant Windsor said.

“Police offered the defendant a drug diversion program at the time of the search warrant but it was declined.”

Jessup, who represented herself in court, declined the magistrates offer for drug diversion, and said she “just wanted to get it done so she didn’t have to stay any longer”.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs and one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

Jessup appeared shocked when Magistrate Roger Stark issued her a $400 fine.

A conviction was not recorded.

