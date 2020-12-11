1.8kg feast: Could you down this massive parma?

Nobody has yet been able to rise to the challenge posed by a Gold Coast pub to down this monster meal within 30 minutes. HERE’S WHY!

The Gold Coast's longest standing Irish Pub, the D'Arcy Arms, has devised a food challenge not for the faint hearted, the 1.8kg Mega Parma Challenge.

"I saw a gap in the market as there are very few places on the Gold Coast that offer a food challenge. Our chicken parmigiana is one of our most popular dishes, so we decided to create the Mega Parma Challenge," said Head Chef Lee Palmer.

D'Arcy Arms Irish Pub Head Chef, Lee Palmer, with the Mega Parma meal.

To win a few free pints of beer and ultimately massive 'bragging' rights for finishing the meal, the entire 1.8kg feast consists of a super-sized chicken parmigiana on top of a pile of chips and a decent serving of coleslaw.

"To win the challenge, one person must eat the entire meal in 30 minutes, and you will be crowned king or queen of the mega Parma Challenge, something no one has achieved yet!" said D'Arcy Arms Irish Pub Manager, Janine Porter.

The mega parma is $29 and only available on Wednesday and Fridays between 12pm and 5pm.

"My recommendation is that you don't drink alcohol before and don't underestimate the huge amount of chips and slaw you also need to devour, not just the massive parma. One tradie finished almost 90% of the meal, but he couldn't stomach the last remaining chips and slaw. It is not an easy challenge to down a 1.8kg super-sized meal," said Chef Palmer.

The famous Irish Pub was opened 32 years ago by renowned publican, Roy D'Arcy, who first introduced Australia to Guinness on tap, much to the delight of Irish visitors and expats.