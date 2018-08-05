1875 vineyards put Ipswich on map

NOTHING LIKE IT: The Irwin Brothers' vineyard produced wines of exceptional quality.

THE WARRILLA VINEYARD

WITHIN a short distance of Ipswich in 1875, there were two extensive vineyards.

They were those of Messrs Meyer and Isambert of Toongarra vineyard and the Irwin Brothers of Warrilla vineyard, each of which produced several gallons of excellent wines.

The demand was very much in excess of supply and they received rave notices above and beyond other compounds known as port and sherry.

Others in the area also grew grapes but not in the same quantity.

The most recent, established vineyard was that of the Irwin Bros in about 1870.

Their winery was just four miles (6.43km) from Ipswich and it was situated on the north bank of the Warrill Creek.

It faced south and its size was almost 14 acres (5.66ha).

During the Irwin Bros' time, they experimented with a number of different types of grapes and they found the best to be the mataro for red and the verdelho and salvina white wine.

The system of pruning adopted was that of growing the fruit as closely as possible to the ground, to develop the highest amount of saccharine matter.

Warrilla wines were awarded a prize medal and a certificate of merit at the Philadelphia Centennial Exhibition 1876 and two silver medals and the special prize of 10 pounds at the Warwick Show 1877. They also received two silver medals at the Pastoral Society's Ipswich Show in 1877 and a bronze medal in the Queensland National Society's show in Brisbane during 1877.

In 1878, the wines received and honourable mention at the Paris Exhibition.

FIRST STRIKE AT REDBANK

On June 8, 1861, eight coalminers from the Ipswich district downed tools and staged Queensland's first strike. They were demanding an extra shilling a ton from the mine owner for having to work under oppressive conditions over many hours.

These men were immediately arrested and were sent to jail and later committed to court on a total of 32 charges of criminal conspiracy.

The strike took place at Redbank and the men involved were Thomas Jones, Hugh Carter, Abel Alford, Edward David, George Smith and John Griffith.

At the time, the men were working at the mine owned by John Campbell and Captain Robert Towns.

The mine was situated on the river at Redbank behind the malt silos.

The miners went on trial at the Ipswich assizes on August 6, 1861 - a one-day trial.

They were acquitted by what was described as a sympathetic jury.

In August 1981, a memorial marble plaque engraved with the names of the eight men and mounted on a slab at Helidon freestone was unveiled at Namatjira Park by federal opposition leader Bill Hayden. The plaque had been presented by members of the Queensland Colliery Employees Union.

REDBANK INN

In 1888, the Redbank Inn was conducted by Janet Simpson, widow of the original proprietor, William Simpson.

Mr Simpson had been born in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire, Scotland.

He married a daughter of the late John Donald of the same county in 1849 and they sailed for Moreton Bay in 1854.

Mr Simpson found employment as a carpenter, then in 1850 became mining manager for W. Gray in Ipswich.

Mr Simpson purchased land at the first sale at North Ipswich on which he erected the third building in that area. Returning to Redbank, he opened the first coal mine there and in 1858 purchased land and became a farmer and cotton planter.

Mr Simpson left behind a widow, two sons and three daughters.

The One Mile Hotel in West Ipswich, now demolished, was established in 1860. beryl

TOO MANY PUBS

A decision was made at the annual licensing meeting in Ipswich in April 1891 to close three hotels in Ipswich.

They were Daniel Kennedy's Victoria Hotel, Brisbane St, Charles Nolan's Criterion Hotel, cnr East & Roderick streets, and James Cooper's Imperial Hotel, cnr Downs & Lowry streets, North Ipswich.

This decision was made after a local poll was taken which decided the numbers of public houses should be lessened in the Ipswich area.