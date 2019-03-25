Menu
Crime

$18,000 damages bill for Centrelink rampage

Ross Irby
by
25th Mar 2019 6:09 PM
AN IPSWICH man accused of doing $18,000 damage to the Ipswich office of Centrelink has admitted to the rampage.

When Jason Mathew Audus, from Camira, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court he told the magistrate he wanted to plead guilty to two charges: entering premises and causing damage; and obstructing a police officer.

The court heard that Audus, 33, told police he'd been released from a mental health facility just prior to the incident.

However, duty lawyer Matthew Fairclough said he'd briefly spoken to mental health officers and there was no record of this.

He said the matter needed further investigation before it could proceed.

The police allegation is that Audus used a star picket in the incident and caused a damage bill of $18,000.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said although Audus wanted to plead guilty she was reluctant to proceed with the matter until there was more health details about Audus before the court.

Audus was told to get more legal assistance and his case was adjourned to April 12.

