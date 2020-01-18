Menu
18-seat Poncho bus will service booming suburb

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
SPRINGFIELD residents will ride on an 18-seat bus when new services and timetables are introduced later this month.

The Hino Poncho bus will be in operation on the new 533 Spring Moutain route, which will connect commuters of the rapidly growing area to other services in Springfield Central.

Route 533 will start on January 28, as will the new 527 and 528 services which were formed by splitting the former 522 route in two.

The only other Poncho bus on the network operates in Logan.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the much-maligned 522 route was split to better service Goodna, Camira and Springfield and improve on-time running and bus-train connections, including at Springfield station.

"The size of the Poncho is a bit of a novelty but has been selected to match the current population and expected patronage around Spring Mountain," she said.

"We know commuters and families want to connect with trains at Springfield station and that's why we've built a new bus interchange on Nev Smith Dr."

Route 527 will continue the connection between Orion Springfield Central and Goodna, while introducing express running between Springfield station and Orion Springfield Central.

Route 528 will cover the southern part of the old 522 route around Springfield Central, with the route operating between Springfield Central station and Springfield station via Springfield Lakes.

"Springfield is booming. By 2036, we'll have more than 150,000 people calling our community home," Ms Mullen said.

"That's why we're introducing more public transport services.

"A record 189 million trips were taken on buses, trains, trams and ferries last year - and Springfield families played a huge role in that.

"The new timetables will account for changing traffic conditions, making sure commuters can get to their destination on time, including on route 526 travelling between Springfield Central and Redbank."

