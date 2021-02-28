$1.8 million extension to reserve playground underway

Works have begun on a $1.8 million extension to the children's playground at Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve.

It is part of Ipswich City Council’s wider masterplan for the facility.

The extension is being co-funded through the State Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program.

The project will include a new toddler playground, as well as new footpaths, lighting, the replacement of the toilet block and an upgraded car park.

Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic said the works would create an improved facility for families to visit.

“Ipswich prides itself on being a family friendly city and this council is committed to providing parks and facilities that can be enjoyed by residents of all ages, across the region,” Cr Jonic said.

“It is estimated that 12 jobs will be supported during construction which is good news for the local economy.”

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said the upgrade was the “centrepiece” of the State Government’s $4.4 million spend in Ipswich as part of its COVID recovery program.

“Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve continues to be a destination for locals and visitors alike, and these upgrades will further broaden its appeal as we all work towards a healthier and more active Ipswich,” Mr McCallum said.

“This is an investment in our youth, our families and our greenspaces that will support local jobs as we continue our safe and strong recovery from the COVID pandemic.”

Other Ipswich projects funded COVID Works for Queensland program

-Orion Lagoon (Springfield Central): supply and installation of new water treatment plant

-Moodai Reserve (Bellbird Park): water quality improvements to existing drainage reserve

-Clancy’s Reserve pathway (Springfield): rehabilitation of existing gravel pathway

-Richardson Park (Goodna): replacement of floor, ceiling and internals wall to change rooms

-Fail Park (North Booval): improvements to existing creek filtration system

-Queens Park (Ipswich): upgrade to existing croquet green irrigation

-SES Depot (Ipswich): new amenities building

-Ipswich CBD: reconstruction of existing asphalt pathway to concrete pathway

-North Ipswich Corporate Centre: replacement of existing carpet

-Sarah Drive (Yamanto): water quality improvements to existing drainage reserve

-Walter Zimmerman Park (Pine Mountain): improvements to existing creek filtration system

“We are committed to facilitating, advocating for and delivering the infrastructure investment that will provide for Ipswich’s growing population,” Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said.

“That goes for roads and transport projects as well as the parks and reserves that make our city highly liveable.”

