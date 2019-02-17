Menu
A teenage girl has been wounded at a house in Wynnum
Crime

Girl, 17, stabbed in face and neck

17th Feb 2019 9:13 AM

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed several times at a home on Brisbaneâ€™s bayside.

Police are investigating the incident in which the 17-year-old girl sustained a number of wounds to her face and neck.

Officers were called to a unit complex on Elmsworth St at Wynnum just before 5am following reports of a disturbance.

The girl was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

A 37-year-old woman who was present at the unit is helping police with inquiries.

