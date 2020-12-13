$1.78m in funding for roadworks, off-leash dog park

FEDERAL Government funding to the tune of $1.78 million will go towards local projects including roadworks, bike and walking paths and an off-leash dog park.

The government has approved funding for seven projects in the Ipswich City Council area as part of its $1.5 billion Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program.

Springfield-based LNP Senator Paul Scarr said the money will go towards kickstarting shovel-ready projects.

“Every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local community, now and as we build our way out of the pandemic,” he said.

“That is why we have moved quickly to approve funding to flow to seven projects.

“Not only will this new program support jobs, construction businesses and economic growth

across Ipswich, it will also improve road safety and bolster the resilience of our local road

networks, helping Ipswich residents get home sooner and safer.

“We will work closely with our local council in Ipswich to ensure local projects get underway

and support jobs and businesses as soon as possible.”

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding said the council will be in a position to start the works early next year.

Projects funded include:

-A new path a Highridge Rd, Springfield. This will provide a disability compliant pedestrian connection along Highridge Rd to the proposed Arborwood Ave footpath. Total project cost $237,600. Total approved funding $216,000.

-Kerb, channel and drainage works along McLean St, North Ipswich. Total project cost $1,069,200. Total approved funding $972,000.

-A new shared bicycle and walking footpath along Queens Park and Goleby Ave, Ipswich. Total project cost $249,480. Total approved funding $226,800.

-A new small dog breed off-leash area at the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve. Small dog breeds are currently sharing the existing dog off leash area with larger breeds. Total project cost $106,920. Total approved funding $97,200.

-A bicycle and walking footpath upgrade along Waghorn St, Ipswich. Total project cost $237,600. Total approved funding $216,000.

-Footpath rehabilitation along Whitehill Rd, Eastern Heights. Total project cost $66,528. Total approved funding $60,480.

-A new bicycle and walking path along Arborwood Ave, Springfield. Providing a disability compliant pedestrian connection along Arborwood Dr to the Woodcrest College Secondary School. Total cost $237,600. Total approved funding $216,000.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.