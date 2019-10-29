Menu
OPENING SOON: Edge Early Learning chief executive officer Annie Bryce at the company's new childcare centre in Bellbird Park.
177 spots available at new Ipswich childcare centre

Ashleigh Howarth
29th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
PARENTS seeking an ultra-modern childcare centre with a focus on play will welcome news Edge Early Learning is to open next year at Bellbird Park.

The new, multi-level childcare centre will cater for 177 children and will be Edge Early Learning centre's first in Ipswich when it opens in January 2020.

It will bridge the gap between Edge centres in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

 

The new Edge Early Learning Centre in Bellbird Park, which will open in January 2020.
The centre features 10 early-learning play rooms equipped with state-of-the-art learning resources and expansive outdoor play areas that include bike tracks, water play areas, sand pits, a tree house and adventure play equipment that allow children to customise their own playground on the go.

The spacious indoor and outdoor play spaces were architecturally designed to suit the needs of children from six weeks old to school age, and will feature separate areas appropriate to each age group.

 

The new Edge Early Learning Centre in Bellbird Park, which will open in January 2020.
Edge Early Learning chief executive officer Annie Bryce said Ipswich presented a gap in the market, with many families moving into the area and demand for childcare exceeding the supply.

"Not only will this purpose-built centre cater for those demands, but it will do so with a strong focus on play-based learning and preparing children for school, both intellectually and emotionally," she said.

"At Edge, we encourage relationship-building through group activity, team sport and communal mealtimes, with the added convenience of providing children with nutritious and delicious meals to suit their specific dietary requirements."

 

The new Edge Early Learning Centre in Bellbird Park, which will open in January 2020.
The company also has its own app where parents can receive daily updates about their children.

Located on the corner of Jones Rd and Augusta Parkway, the centre is 1km south of Bellbird Park State Secondary College, and will provide care and education to families in the surrounding suburbs of Redbank Plains, Springfield, Brookwater and Augustine Heights.

Now in its final stages of construction, Edge Early Learning has begun taking enrolment inquires.

About 60 jobs will be created, which are advertised now on Seek.

Log on to www.edgeearlylearning.com.au for more information.

