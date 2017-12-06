175 staff on hand at Wulkuraka for NGR train roll out

THE first of the long-awaited new trains will start passengers services next week.

On December 11, the New Generation Rollingstock (NGR) trains will be rolled out on the Gold Coast line, Queensland Rail says.

As Queensland Rail prepares for a larger scale roll out, operations at the Wulkuraka maintenance facility are ramping up with more than 175 staff on hand to ensure services run smoothly.

It has been more than 650 days since the first NGR train rolled into Wulkuraka.

Queensland Rail CEO Nick Easy said the new trains had undergone comprehensive testing and were "fit and ready for service".

The trains are not compliant with disability standards.

An application lodged by the State Government and Queensland Rail for a temporary exemption, allowing the trains to be commissioned ahead of the Commonwealth Games, is yet to be decided.

Mr Easy said the NGR trains were essential to meet demand during the Games.

"More trains will be rolled out on the Gold Coast to Airport line over the coming months, including some services to Doomben and Northgate, and will eventually operate across the entire South East Queensland passenger rail network," Mr Easy said.

"The first three trains will be wrapped in an original indigenous artwork, by creative agency Gilimbaa and lead artist Riki Salam, which symbolises pathways across the land to the sea that open up country and connect the people of Queensland.

"As the NGR fleet commences passenger services for the first time, each train's performance will be closely monitored.

Work is also underway to enhance the functionality and compliance of the trains and make them more accessible for more customers.

"As announced in September 2017, the NGR trains will be redesigned to create two fleets - approximately 35 with two toilets and 40 without toilets," Mr Easy said.

"TMR and Queensland Rail have submitted a joint temporary exemption application to the Australian Human Rights Commission to address non-compliances while the NGR trains are redesigned and rectified.

"As the rectified NGR trains are expected to progressively roll-out onto the South East Queensland rail network in 2019, NGR trains in their existing design will be utilised for passenger service in the interim."

NGR train fast facts

Full 75-train fleet will deliver an extra 10,000 seats on QR network

147 metres long

Six carriages

Carrying capacity of 964 people (454 seated, 510 standing)

Weighs 260 tonnes

16 traction motors rated at 250 KW each with a total power of 4 MW

53 internal and external CCTV cameras with movement sensors

36 LCD infotainment screens (six in each car)

On-board toilet with baby change table

Overhead 'dropper' handles and seat handles for standing passengers

Open gangways (doorways) fitted at each inter-car connection.