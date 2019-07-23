11 new food outlets, retailers you might've missed in 2019

IN the first six months of the year a number of cafes, restaurants, retailers and at-home businesses have begun operating in Ipswich.

They have joined the many other outlets our city has to offer.

Here are 11 businesses you may not has visited since they opened their doors at the start of the year.

Dominique's French Bakery

Location: Shop 1A 28 Nicholas St, Ipswich City Mall

Owners Robyn and Craig Rule opened Dominique's French Bakery in January.

The cafe offers a range of baked goods, chips, burgers and takeaways, with coffee sourced from Dancing Bean.

"We're doing chips, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salad rolls plus all the favourites that people love us for like our pies, cakes and sausage rolls," Craig said.

Robyn and Craig Rule opened Dominique's French Bakery in January. Rob Williams

The Cake Mobb

Location: 173 Brisbane Street

Cake-maker extraordinaire Antoinette Mobb opened a shop front in the Top of Town precinct early last month.

Along with her amazing cakes, Antoinette specialises in desserts, high tea, and light meals - as well as coffee.

"We also have cake decorating classes here and a small retail section for cake decorating equipment," she said.

Cake-maker extraordinaire Antoinette Mobb. Cordell Richardson

The Pooch Pamperer

Location: Mobile

PET owners in Ipswich can be confident that one of the newest pet groomers in town will bring a wealth of experience and an abundance of love to your pet.

Dani Rose has recently launched mobile business The Pooch Pamperer, which covers Ipswich City.

"We offer clipping and grooming, hand scissoring, ear and nail care. We use natural products and offer a hydrobath and blowdry for our pooches. My expertise focused on dealing with dogs traumatised by previous grooming experiences. I will work on a rehabilitation and training program," she said.

Dani Rose is the Pooch Pamperer. With Digger the dog. Rob Williams



Xtreme Performance Physio

Location: 17 Gray St, in Ipswich

A FORMER Jets physio who's been in business a little over six months says he hopes to bridge the gap between a traditional physiotherapist and a personal trainer.

Xtreme Performance Physio owner Ben French worked with clients from the sports and fitness community.

He works from Dr Roy Saunders's rooms at 17 Gray St, in Ipswich.

"I offer all of the usual services expected by a physio. I see myself taking on the physio and personal trainer role," Mr French said.

Sports physiotherapist Ben French. Rob Williams





Teddy's Bakery

Location: 36 Gledson Street, North Booval

Baker Ben Beaver and partner Carol Gong have renovated the shop in Gledson St and now it is a fully working bakery with everything from pies and coffee to bread and vegemite scrolls.

The bakery was named after Ben's best mate, his dog Teddy, who passed away 18 months ago.

"I named it after my dog, Teddy, and we have a picture of him in the bakery, and he was four years old when he passed away," Mr Beaver said.

Baker Ben Beaver and partner Carol Gong. Darren Hallesy





Tranquil Tea and Little Mode Cupcakery

Location: The Boulevard is at 17 Limestone St Ipswich

This mini tea house and cupcake businesses are a welcome addition to the thriving little shopping precinct, which already boasts a hairdresser, gift shop and even a recently relocated music shop.

Dona Perera of Tranquil Tea and Irene McCudden of Little Mode Cupcakery offer freshly baked cupcakes in a variety of flavours and high quality single origin pure Ceylon Tea.

"There is a great community feeling here in the Boulevard," Ms Perera said. "We all work together and help each other."

Donna Perera of Tranquil Tea and Irene McCudden of Little Mode Cupcakery have joined forces at The Boulevard on Limestone St. Cordell Richardson





Sew What Ipswich

Location: 39 Downs St, Ipswich

AN IPSWICH businesswoman hopes to revive the art of sewing in the local area by offering classes and workshops at her new shop.

Kelly Hanson began Sew What Ipswich as a home-based business back in 2012 but she has now opened a shop to cater for demand at 39 Downs St.

Sew What Ipswich will offer courses to beginners in basic sewing and overlocker work to specialised classes such as sewing with cork, quilting basics, clothing and homeware project workshops.

"I love all things to do with sewing, from making my own clothes to making homewares and quilts. We will introduce new classes over the coming months. There is a loss of knowledge around sewing and I want to close that gap."

Kelly Hanson has started a business in North Ipswich called Sew What. Cordell Richardson





Heritage Coffee Corner

Location: 86 East St, Ipswich

FORMER owner of the popular coffee spot, Richy's Coffee in Woodend opened her new cafe in the Ipswich Antique Centre in May.

Ailsa Andersen has confessed she has "coffee in her veins" and will open Heritage Coffee Corner inside the grand heritage listed centre at 86 East St.

She highlights the array of antiques, memorabilia and retro items for sale in the store, as well as the building itself.

"It's a really beautiful place, the Ipswich Antique Centre, I was really taken away by it," she said.

"(The cafe) won't be anything different, a few gifts and coffee and food and it has a really nice ambience."

Ailsa Andersen has opened Heritage Coffee Corner in the Ipswich Antique Centre. Rob Williams





Uncle Bill's Takeaway

Location: 1/4 Jacaranda St, East Ipswich

Uncle Bill's Takeaway reopened for business in late May.

Co-owner Lisa Knight said customer favourites are definitely the burgers, with the Uncle Bill burger taking the cake for most ordered, chips and gravy and any of her home made meals, ranging from bangers and mash to chicken curry.

"I can't have a day off from cooking them, they just go like crazy, bangers and mash, rissoles and rice, curry chicken and rice," she said.

Owner Lisa Knight (right) with her niece Ashleigh Knight. Rob Williams

Simply Beautiful Fashion

Location: 30 Downs Street, North Ipswich

JOANNE Swanson is the proud owner of one of the newest fashion stores in Ipswich.

Simply Beautiful Fashion is all about smart casual for a wide range of sizes.

"I am going for the younger look to the mature lady and I have got a good range of sizes. I have good looking fashion for the plus sizes as well."

Located near Violet Brown Hair and Beauty, it is centrally located with lots of on-street parking available.

Simply Beautiful Fashion is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm, with Wednesdays open until 6pm. They trade Saturday from 9am-2pm.

Joanne Swanson of Simply Beautiful Fashion in North Ipswich. Cordell Richardson



Briella Beautiful

Location: 1/76 Grange Rd, Eastern Heights

HAVING spent many years working in larger beauty chains and renting out smaller rooms with other businesses, Natasha Ball has achieved her dream of renting her own salon.

Briella Beautiful opened early in July.

Miss Ball and her three staff members offer everything from nail services to eyebrow sculpts, redesigns and tints, eyelash tinting, body waxing and tanning.

"I'm here to make you feel beautiful and wonderful about yourself. Our motto is bringing the value of inner beauty out, which we do for every customer."