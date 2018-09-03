$1.7 million education investment

Chancellor John Dornbusch, Director of Library Services Carmel OSullivan, Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie and the Hon Shayne Neumann MP inside the refurbished USQ library.

Rob Williams

THE newly refurbished $1.7 million University of Southern Queensland Springfield campus library is now officially open.

While students have been enjoying the library since late July, a celebration was held yesterday including Federal Member for Blair Shayne Newman and Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick.

Student Taylah Muller said she loved the natural light and had been using the new library since it opened.

"It's a great space, there's lots of different areas. There's a lot more room and sunlight, it's a lot more open,” the fourth year primary education student said.

The new library offers 24-hour access and features natural light, high-tech group study rooms and booths, quiet individual study desks, a computer space and an assistive technology room.

It also has a shared kitchen and a new entrance accessible from John Nugent Way. Connected to the library is a shaded outdoor area, with seating and gardens and power for your laptop.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie, who officially opened the library, said the new learning space was an example of the university's commitment to improving the student experience.

"This really is the library of the future,” Professor Mackenzie said.

LEARNING FUN: USQ students Taylah Muller and Anil Sethi test out the facilities in the refurbished USQ library. Rob Williams

The fitout was a $1.7 million investment. "It was good value for what we were able to achieve. A remarkable outcome.”

"The technological innovation reflects Springfield itself...We're really proud to be part of that legacy.

"This is a really exciting and innovative campus and the learning environment needs to reflect that.”

She said the university had been open for 11 years at Springfield and it was time for a refresh to keep it "relevant and evolving”.

There has been a big focus on creating a collaborative environment.

"This library is a great asset for our students and the improvements made to it ensure it's an attractive and effective environment to learn.

"We are very excited that after months of construction and the use of a temporary library, the new refurbished library has opened its doors to be enjoyed by our staff and students who were very patient during the whole process.”

USQ Director of Library Services Carmel O'Sullivan said the library had been welcomed by students and staff.

The students were even given the opportunity to pick the chairs they liked.

"We did a Goldilocks experiment, the students didn't like anything,” Ms O'Sullivan said.

So they went back to the drawing board and chose different chairs which were also tested.

"The designers did a wonderful job making the most of the space and natural light to create an inviting area that supports independent, innovative and collaborative learning,” Ms O'Sullivan said.

"One of the great features is the library is available 24 hours a day to students, which helps students who work during the day and need to study at night or on weekends, or need to fit their study around their other commitments.”

Library features: