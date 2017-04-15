$1.7 million cash splash on rural road safety

A SECTION of road connecting Wivenhoe dam and parts of the Brisbane Valley will be upgraded as part of $1.7 million in safety improvement works.

Resurfacing will start later this month to improve driving conditions on Mount Glorious Rd between Wivenhoe-Somerset Rd and Red Cedar Picnic area to make it safer for drivers and motorbike riders.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said the works were part of the state government's $140 million fast-tracked road network renewal works package.

"The project will focus on a 6.1-kilometre section of Mount Glorious Rd, between Wivenhoe-Somerset Road and the Red Cedar Picnic Area and will involve the removal of the existing road surface, rehabilitation of the road and line marking," Mr Bailey said.

"This will greatly improve driving conditions for motorists on Mount Glorious Road and Queenslanders will be able to benefit from vital road upgrades sooner under our fast-tracked program."

Minister Bailey said the project was due to start later this month and would take about ten weeks to complete, weather permitting.

"Works for the project will take place during the day between 5am and 5pm, from Monday to Saturday," he said.

"Motorists may experience some minor delays during the works and traffic controllers, reduced speed limits and signage will be in place.

"We thank everyone for their patience and remind motorists to drive with caution through the changed traffic conditions to ensure the safety of all motorists and our staff."

The fast-tracked program also includes other planned works on Kilcoy-Beerwah, Eumundi-Kenilworth, Brisbane-Woodford and Forest Hill-Fernvale Roads.

For up-to-date information on roadworks and traffic conditions across Queensland visit QLDTraffic.qld.gov.au, download the app, call 13 14 90 or following QldTraffic on Twitter.