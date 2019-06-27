17 highlights of this year's Winter Harvest Festival

There will be a number of cooking demonstrations at this year's Winter Harvest Festival in Aratula.

THE Winter Harvest Festival is the jewel in the Scenic Rim Eat Local Week crown, as it gives visitors the opportunity to taste a wide array of produce from different farmers all in the one location.

With more than 70 market stalls, this will be your opportunity to eat and drink your way across the Scenic Rim in one day.

Some of the highlights of this year's Winter Harvest Festival include: