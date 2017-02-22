31°
17 amazing food experiences you need to try in Ipswich

Anna Hartley
Darren Hallesy
and | 22nd Feb 2017 1:45 PM Updated: 2:11 PM
French toast from Rafter & Rose is one of their most popular dishes. Photo: Discover Ipswich Facebook, @lost_in_shibuya
THE Ipswich region is quickly becoming a foodie destination.

With celebrity cooks like Alastair McLeod praising the city for its exciting dining options, Ipswich is building a reputation as being the place to go to grab a bite.

With new cafes and restaurants opening all the time, residents and visitors are spoilt for choice.

We've rounded up some of the best dishes from all over Ipswich for you to tick off your list.

Did we miss something out or do you disagree? Visit our Facebook page and share what you think is a great dish that Ipswich needs to try.

Your taste buds will thank you...

1. Boozy seafood

Ouzo Prawns - Fresh seafood tossed in tomato salsa, ouzo and feta served on saffron rice - what's not to love?

Where? Arcadia Greek restaurant at 37 Warwick Rd.

The whole fish at Thai on Ipswich is a dish not to miss.
2. A whole fish

Whole fish with special Thai chilli sauce is the chef's speciality at one of the city's newest Asian restaurants. It's perfect for sharing with friends although once you taste it you probably won't want to give too much of it away.

Where? Thai on Ipswich, 27 Thorn St

 

3. Perfectly spiced butter chicken

Who doesn't love a good butter chicken? Mehfil is famous for its food, and this dish has always been one of their most popular. A creamy sauce with just the right amount of spices, everyone at the table will dig into this one.

Where? Indian Mehfil, 116 Brisbane St

 

4. Smokey brisket

Designed to share with a friend or partner, the 1kg slow-cooked brisket at Char'd is a beauty. Slow-cooked in red wine, mushrooms and thyme, it's a dish that will have you making you glad to be an omnivore. Why can't all meat be as tasty and soft as this? Perfect with some garlic bread and a cool drink.

Where? Char'd, 170 Brisbane Rd

 

5. Cook your own steak

If you're particular about how you like your steak, why not do it yourself? With a hot stone delivered to your table, simply cook the steak how you like it or cook it piece by piece. It's not only tasty, but a fun way to eat your meal. Yamanto Tavern offers lamb, salmon, chicken, pork and prawns to cook on your 400 degree hot rock. Just don't dare anyone at the table to touch it - ouch.

Where? Yamanto tavern

Stephanie Sewell and Cheryl Pfeffer from The Chambers Cafe
6. Super crunchy chips

Coming in at equal number one last year with Brassall Seafood for the 'best chips in Ipswich', these are a favourite in the QT office. Never oily, always crunchy, these are how chips are supposed to be enjoyed, with added crunch, and even better with aioli.

Where? The Chambers Cafe, Ipswich Courthouse, 43 Ellenborough St

 

7. Authentic Chicken Lahore

Not a fan or butter or mango chicken? This dish named after the city in India is a great alternative. Boneless chicken in a light sauce with tomato, spinach, almonds and spices is to die for. Best eaten with lots of rice and some big pieces of Kashmiri Naan bread which is packed with sultanas, cashews and coconut, it's the perfect combination. 

Where? Maaza Indian and Persian

 

8. Salad with lime and chilli caramel

Famous for their range of beers, you'll find this little beauty in their menu, and it's the way all Thai beef salads should be. With perfectly cooked beef that's just the right amount of red in the middle, this is a tangy salad that is packed with flavour and spices along with palm sugar, lime and chilli caramel dressing. Perfect with a light ale or a cold cider.

Where? Pumpyard, 88 Limestone St

 

9. Dessert ft. fairy floss

Grecian delight panna cotta - Creamy dessert with hints of rose, Persian fairy floss and a pistachio brittle

Where? Arcadia Greek restaurant at 37 Warwick Rd.

 

10. Massaman Beef Curry

Don't be turned off by the word 'curry'. Massaman is a sweet, slightly spicy curry with a runny sauce that you wouldn't be blamed for if you were busted drinking it with a straw. The beef falls apart in your mouth, and when eaten with a big serve of coconut rice, this is one Asian dish that you will come back for again and again.

Where? Thai On Ipswich, 27 Thorn St

The Tower Central Cafe Noa burger that has been voted as Ipswich's best burger.
11. The Noa Burger

Winner of the QT City Pride 'Best Burger' vote from our readers, the Noa burger was added to the menu in honour of a regular customer who suddenly passed away, and a legend was created in Ipswich foodie history. With a freshly made beef patty, aioli, barbecue sauce, fresh roll, and a fried egg, it has been proclaimed one of the messiest, yet tastiest burgers around. Make sure you tell them the QT sent you!

Where? Tower Central Café, 114 Brisbane St

 

12. Deluxe milkshakes

Decadence doesn't come any bigger than the deluxe shakes at 116 Laneway, just up from the Ipswich mall. Try the Salted Caramel version which includes a glazed donut, salted caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel popcorn and jersey caramels.

Feel free to spend time at the gym afterwards, but it will be so worth it.

Where? 116 Laneway Café, Brisbane St

Get into the German spirit with this dish from Heisenberg Haus. Photo: Facebook.
13. German pork knuckle

Get your daily serve of protein and more with Heisenberg's massive pork knuckle or 'Schweinshaxe'. This dish weights about 1kg and is served with sauerkraut, dumplings and gravy and is well worth getting the meat sweats.

Where? Heisenberg Haus, Brisbane St

 

14. Ipswich's 'thickest' thick shake

Try your luck at finishing this bad boy at Queens Park Café and Kiosk who reckon they have the thickest shakes in Ipswich. Shakes come in chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, caramel, banana, malt, coffee, lime, spearmint or butterscotch flavours. Since you've already wrecked your diet for the day, why not try their amazing sweet potato fries while you're there.

Where? Queens Park Café, Queens Park

 

15. Big breakfast ft gnocchi

WITH all day breakfast there is no need to wake up early to try one of this café's most popular dishes. Their big brekky features fried eggs, cheese kranksy, Roman gnocchi, bacon, spinach, rosemary roasted tomato and onion jam. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day so may as well make it count, right?

Where? Behind Our Picket Fence

 

16. Fresh sashimi

IF YOU are a fan of sushi this hidden gem is a must-try. Situated at the front of Booval Fair shopping centre, A1's fresh fish dish is one to remember.

Where? A1 Sushi, Booval Fair Shopping Centre

French toast from Rafter & Rose is one of their most popular dishes. Photo: Discover Ipswich Facebook, @lost_in_shibuya
17. Berry French toast with edible flowers

PERFECT for brunch, this dish tastes as beautiful as it looks. The brioche is served with real maple syrup, cream and fruit.

Where? Rafter and Rose, Ellenborough St

