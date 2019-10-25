Menu
A 12-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly forced to kiss the feet of a young Muslim boy. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

16yo charged over bullying Jewish boy

25th Oct 2019 12:00 AM

A schoolboy who allegedly bullied a 12-year-old Jewish boy has been charged.

Police have charged the 16-year-old Victorian boy with stalking, harassing and threatening to kill the Jewish schoolboy and his mother, The Age reports.

Photos of the Jewish schoolboy being forced to kiss a Muslim boy's shoe or face a vicious beating at the hands nine other children shocked Australians when they emerged earlier this month.

The year 7 victim was also allegedly subjected to anti-Semitic bullying by classmates at Cheltenham Secondary College.

Public reporting of the bullying allegedly enraged the 16-year-old high school student, who reportedly sent the bullied boy and his mother a number of violent and sexually explicit messages, including urging the younger boy to take his own life.

It follows another case of anti-Semitic bullying at Hawthorn West Primary School, where a five-year-old boy was allegedly called a "Jewish cockroach" and mocked about his circumcised penis so badly that he wet himself rather than use the toilet.

Victoria's Deputy Premier and Minister for Education James Merlino has described the incidents as "appalling".

"I am still very concerned by the parents' reports and I have asked for an immediate review into how both schools have handled these matters, to ensure they were dealt with appropriately," he said.

