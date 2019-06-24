$16m upgrade in store for key agricultural route

INVESTMENT: Isaac Regional Council will deliver phase one of the Theresa Creek Dam water storage project, funded by the 2019/20 budget. They will also invest $1million in this budget to a new five-megalitre treated water reservoir for Clermont.

EXCLUSIVE: A KEY agricultural road corridor upgrade will be a cornerstone of the Isaac Regional Council's annual budget.

Tomorrow the council is expected to reveal a host of plans for the 2019/20 financial year, including the $16 million Pasha Rd upgrade funded by the State Government.

Mayor Anne Baker said this was the council's largest singular infrastructure project in recent years.

"We are excited to get the ball rolling on this significant road project which received $13 million in the 2019-20 State Budget toward a total commitment of $16 million we secured at the 2017 election," she said.

"Pasha Rd is a key corridor for our agricultural sector and this upgrade will improve not only community connectivity, but also provide an economic catalyst for our primary producers.

"This year, we will be undertaking paving and sealing work on a 33km section of Pasha Rd, with the total project capturing sections of road across 48km between Eaglefield Rd and Riverside Mine Rd."

This investment is part of a focus on critical infrastructure by the council, particularly roads and water, which Cr Baker said would be the centrepiece of the budget handed down tomorrow.

The budget would also include $2 million for new water enhancement projects in Clermont.

In 2018, the town's water supply was contaminated after a storm, with large volumes of sediment and organic matter washed into Theresa Creek Dam.

"We are committing $1 million towards a new five-megalitre treated water reservoir for Clermont, which will be constructed at a cost of more than $3 million over the next two years," Cr Baker said.

"A further $1 million will deliver phase one of the Theresa Creek Dam water storage project, which will increase storage capacity and remove the build-up of silt at the water intake tower, funded under the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

"Both projects deliver on our commitment to the Clermont community through our action plan to enhance the quality of the local water supply."

The budget is expected to reinforce the council's continued focus on the fundamentals of good local government; delivering critical infrastructure, services and active and attractive communities.

"In this respect, our financial settings and programs for the coming year will form the basis of a truly Isaac budget," Cr Baker said.

"The community can expect to see a budget which is financially prudent, appreciates their cost of living pressures and one which delivers on our core responsibilities as a council to benefit our residents and businesses."

Cr Baker said residents should not be surprised to see a more conservative bottom line in tomorrow's 2019-20 Budget.

"Financially, this year will see a return to a normal operating environment without a substantive disaster reconstruction program," she said.

"Our recent budgets have been bolstered by millions in infrastructure restoration funding provided under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements, a joint initiative of the Commonwealth and Queensland governments," she said

"But the region reached a significant milestone in May, completing its $50.1 million NDRRA restoration program from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"This is a great achievement and I acknowledge the support provided by the Federal and State governments to assist us on the path to recovery."