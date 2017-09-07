JACKPOT! $1.6M for lucky Ipswich winner

NORTH Ipswich News has sold its second division one Gold Lotto winning ticket in five months.

There were four winners from Queensland in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw with each winning $1.6 million.

Newsagent Nada Collins said it was a wonderful feeling to sell the winning ticket.

Ms Collins doens't know who the lucky Ipswich couple are but a Hervey Bay retiree, who was among Queensland's winners, has told of how she's been struggling to sleep since her win.

"I'm a bit overwhelmed as a matter for fact. We didn't sleep!" the winner said.

"My husband checked the numbers at home and he said 'you've won something here - a big prize'.

"I said 'don't be ridiculous! It couldn't possibly be'. But there it was."

The thrilled woman said the win would change the couple's retirement plans and allow them to help their family.

"It's a big deal for us and our family. You wouldn't believe how good a time this win has come so that we don't have to worry about money and our children don't have to worry about money."

The woman purchased her winning 12-game QuickPick from Torquay News, 430 The Esplanade, Torquay.

Across Australia there were 12 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto Superdraw 3769, including four from Queensland, four from New South Wales, three from Victoria and one from Western Australia.

Last financial year, there were 275 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $283 million.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 287 so far this calendar year, including 75 won by Golden Casket customers.