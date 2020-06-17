160 kmh in a 60 zone: Rider’s jail term reality check

Inventive but illegal.

An Ipswich court has heard how a motorcyclist was busted by police with a false rego plate that he forged using a scanned image encased in plastic.

When police tried to intercept rider Benjimen Muhling on the Kawasaki motorcycle he fled at high speed, Ipswich Magistrates Court was told.

Benjimen Tuppy Muhling, 41, pleaded guilty to 47 charges including forgery of a motorcycle registration plate on January 30; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on August 24, 2019; evading police; 10 failures to appear at court; three counts of driving unlicensed - repeat offender; driving when unlicensed; driving unlicensed; two counts of having drug utensils; four counts of possessing dangerous drugs; four counts of possessing a knife in a public; two counts of driving when drug positive; and possession of anything used in a drug offence.

His offences occurred between July 2018 and November 2019.

Muhling appeared from jail via video-link, with police prosecutor Jack Scott saying he'd spent 71 days in custody.

Mr Scott said he was found in possession of 14 grams of the drug ice and 13 grams of cannabis in August last year when intercepted by police.

His offence of dangerous driving when evading police was regarded as being his most serious offence.

Mr Scott said Muhling reached speeds in excess of 160 kmh at different times.

The police helicopter tracked the rider during the incident.

Mr Scott said Muhling had a terrible traffic history.

Police sought a jail term of 15 months with parole release on September 2.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said Muhling still had prospects of drug rehabilitation with family support.

It was Muhling's first time in jail and he had gained some insight after "a harrowing experience for him" at a time of COVID-19 restrictions in jail.

"He has written a letter to the magistrate and demonstrates insight and remorse," Mr Hans said.

"His dangerous operation falls more into the reckless category rather than any deliberate intent to harm."

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said police later found phone text messages where Muhling discussed methods to create false registration plates.

"You were located by police on April 2 this year hiding in a bedroom. You had been wanted since November 20 and were actively avoiding police," she said.

Ms Sturgess said it was 9pm on a Saturday night when police heard the noise of a motorcycle engine accelerating from behind their unmarked police car.

The motorcycle overtook cars and police followed.

The rider accelerated along Blackstone Rd at 160 kmh in a 60 zone and observed by Polair its crew later directing police to a house at Redbank.

When police cars arrived Muhling tried to remount his bike but was arrested.

Ice and cannabis was detected in his system.

Ms Sturgess sentenced him to a total of 15 months jail but with immediate parole, after taking into account the 71 days already spent behind bars.

His sentence included six months for forgery of the rego plate, nine months jail for the possession of methylamphetamine, and 50 days for evading police.

He was disqualified from driving for at least two years, with other terms of disqualification that may be added by the Department of Transport.