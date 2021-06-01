160 crashes a day: E-scooter clampdown on the cards

As shocking new data reveals the extent of e-scooter and e-bike injuries, a Brisbane councillor has called for more regulation to prevent 'chaos on footpaths'

More than 780 hospital presentations for e-scooter and e-bike related injuries occur on average every week in Brisbane, new data shows.

The alarming figures come as the latest draft for Brisbane's e-mobility strategy would force Lime and Neuron to disclose crash data and could see e-scooters restricted in busy precincts like Fortitude Valley during peak crash times.

Data and analysis from the Jamieson Trauma Institute identified late at night and weekends were hot spots for hospital presentations for serious injuries involving e-scooters.

Between November 2018 and May 2020, more than 160 hospital presentations occurred on average on Sunday across Brisbane.

There were on average 140 presentations each Monday, and 120 presentations on Saturday.

Brisbane City Council today awarded Neuron a new permit to launch 400 e-bikes and an additional 100 e-scooters, set to hit Brisbane streets by late July.

The contract increases Neuron's fleet of e-scooters to 1000.

Neuron has been awarded a new permit from Brisbane City Council to operate 1000 e-scooters and 400 safety-first e-bikes which will be available from late July. Pictures: supplied

Labor councillor Jared Cassidy today slammed the draft for Brisbane's e-mobility strategy, saying it does not go far enough to address public safety and will lead to "chaos on our footpaths" without further regulation.

"The LNP have admitted they still don't have the infrastructure to ensure that our footpaths don't become dumping grounds for scooters and e-bikes while not in use and yet we will have thousands of these scooters and bikes on our streets soon," he said.

Cr Cassidy and Greens councillor Jonathan Sri both said Brisbane City Council should fine Lime or Neuron when an e-scooter is parked on a footpath or parked dangerously.

Cr Jared Cassidy said more regulation was required for e-scooters. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

However, Public and Active Transport Committee chair Ryan Murphy argued it was unfair to issue fines before there was adequate parking infrastructure available.

"My view is that once we have rolled out the start of an e-mobility hub scheme within the CBD - as part of the decommissioning of CityCycle stations - then there will be no excuse for operators or users to park outside of those zones, except if they are a certain distance from those parking zones," Cr Murphy said.

Safety was highlighted as the primary concern from over 900 community submissions during three months of community consultation between November last year and February.

More than 61 per cent of respondents identified as community members, while 21 per cent were owners of private e-scooters or e-bikes.

The majority of respondents (84 per cent) were generally in favour of the draft e-mobility strategy, while 12 per cent were completely against it.

