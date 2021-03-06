15yo arrested over early morning servo ram-raid

A teenage boy has been arrested over an alleged ram-raid of a Boonah Service station overnight.

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy was among two people arrested over the alleged ram raid of a Boonah service station early Saturday morning.

It is understood two males, believed to be traveling in a stolen vehicle, intentionally drove into the Walter St site just after 1am.

Police alleged the pair gained entry by ramming the front doors, using an Isuzu MU-X which had been reported stolen from Warwick.

The pair allegedly attempted to steal cigarettes, however, were unsuccessful.

It is understood the pair fled the scene in the same vehicle following their failed attempt.

The two, however, were reportedly observed by police driving dangerously along Salisbury Rd about 2.20am - almost an hour later.

Officers were forced to deploy a tyre deflation device on Old Toowoomba Rd to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Fortunately, their efforts proved successful, with the vehicle coming to a stop at Jim Finimore Park at 2.30am.

The alleged offenders were taken into custody without further incident.

A 20-year-old Torquay man has since been charged with a string of offences related to the pre-dawn crime spree.

This included two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving unlicensed, evasion and one count of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 8.

The Eli Waters teen was charged with four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of burglary and one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence and receiving tainted property.

He was due to appear in Ipswich Children’s Court today.