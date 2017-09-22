$1.5m for motorsport park will allow drivers to up-skill

A NEW training facility has been proposed for Willowbank's Motorsport Park.

Ipswich City Council wants to set up a driver training facility that will cater to all Ipswich residents and beyond, looking to up-skill.

The pitch is to spend up to $1.5 million on the centre, to be built adjacent to Champions Way, over a large area.

The centre would include 2.25ha of tarmac, run-off sand traps and safety barriers, along with 40 car parks, an administration building and maintenance shed.

The decision to move forward with the plan was made at this week's council meeting.

Councillor Paul Tully said under the proposed model, the council would fund and build the facilities.

He said existing driver training schools, already using some areas within the motorsport park, had limited choices.

"In some cases, courses have to be run at Warwick owing to the unavailability of local options," Cr Tully said.

The council would own the land as well as the tracks, buildings and other facilities to be built at the proposed centre.

But the facility will be run by a private operator as a seven-day commercial operation, which Cr Tully explained could attract other similar businesses, and more people, to the park.

The proposed centre will offer novice driver and company fleet driver training including for small buses and trucks; advanced car control training; car club driving events and car and tyre launching programs.