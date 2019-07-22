150kg schoolboy making his mark on GPS Rugby

WHEN Queensland Schoolboys prop Romeo Tanielu went down with an ankle injury late in a trial match, Ipswich Grammar School feared his First XV season was over before it began.

But with hard work, and diligent care from the team's Old Boy physiotherapist and Team of the Decade prop Aaron Pleash, the 'Fridge' is poised to make a stunning return to rugby on Saturday.

Romeo Tanielu when he was 130kg. He’s even bigger now.

The 6-foot-5 senior would have been a notable absence from his side because he is already bigger than many NFL defensive linemen.

"He jumped on the scales and they max-out at 150 kilograms, so as far as we can tell he's 150kg," Ipswich Grammar coach Keiran Moffat said.

"He's a big lad and there's a lot of weight going through those ankles, so when he copped a bump we thought it might have been his season.

"He's worked really hard in the holidays to get himself into position where he'll be ready for Round One against State High."

Tanielu in action for Ipswich Grammar last season.

Opposition players will never need to ask 'wherefore art thou?' because the ground shakes wherever Romeo goes.

Fielding giants in the forward pack has been school policy since time immemorial, which is just one reason why Kerrod Walters was never allowed to pack down at hooker for the school.

"When I arrived at the school in Under-16s former Wallaby Duncan Hall was our coach," the 182-game Brisbane Bronco said.

"He asked me what position I played and I told him I was a hooker.

"He said to me 'Come pack in this scrum' … 10 minutes later he told me I could go back to the backs."

Kevin and Kerrod Walters together in 1991.

It was just as well he did because the Walters twins, Kerrod at flyhalf and centre, and Kevin Walters at halfback, set the 1984 First XV competition alight.

"Our coach was Steve Nance who went on to become the trainer at the Broncos, and he needed us to be the fittest team in the competition, which was just as well.

"Neither Kevvie or me were good kickers because we only ever kicked on fifth tackle (in league) so we never used to for Grammar, it was just non-stop running all game."

The 1984 side won the Premiership and kickstarted a golden decade for Ipswich Grammar, claiming five in total over 10 seasons.

Top class rugby league talent has returned to the school's playmaking stocks in 2019 because flyhalf Sam Walker has signed a lucrative deal to play his senior football for the Sydney Roosters.

Sam Walker will lead the way with Ipswich Grammar. Picture: Adam Head

Walker's running game could well make him 2019's single most dangerous player.

"Sammy brings an aura, the boys will lift knowing he's there on Saturday," Moffat said.

"He's really enthusiastic about the season and he's keen to represent his school and play with his mates for maybe the last time.

"He's a unique talent, one of those guys that can find you 5-10 points very quickly out of nothing.

"In those tight games we'll be looking for Sam and encouraging him to get the ball in his hands."

Tanielu and Walker are two of the five returning players from the 2018 Ipswich Grammar First XV hoping to lead the school to their first premiership since 1993.

--

GPS Premierships: 8

Most recent: 1993 (shared)

--

The Courier-Mail's IGS Team of the Decade

1. Aaron Pleash (2012)

2. Efi Ma'afu (2015)

3. Shambeckler Vui (2014)

4. Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz (2013)

5. Izack Rodda (2014)

6. Lance Bagon (2018)

7. Josh Sheridan (2016)

8. Tevita Wolske (2015)

9. Tom Casey (2018)

10. Carlin Anderson (2013)

11. Callum Hicks (2016)

12. Landon Hayes (2012)

13. Tautalatasi Tasi (2011)

14. Viliami Lea (2017)

15. Kurt Capewell (2010)