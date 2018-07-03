150ha set to be burnt off this weekend

An outline of the area to be burnt off this weekend.

An outline of the area to be burnt off this weekend. Carly Morrissey

UP to 150 hectares of bush land will be burnt off this Friday and Saturday in Springfield to prepare for what is predicted to be an early fire season.

Ripley Rural Fire Brigade First Officer Gary Chapman said about 15 rural fireys would be on site controlling the fire.

The area to be burnt will be broken up into two areas alpha and bravo.

"Depending on the weather and which way the wind blows we will burn alpha first on Friday,” Mr Chapman said.

The burn will start around 4pm if the wind is blowing away from town and fire fighters will camp overnight to keep an eye of the fire and equipment.

On Saturday the bigger area called Bravo will be burnt off and the fire will be monitored on Sunday.

Mr Chapman said there was only 15 volunteer fire fighters able to help with the fire, but he was confident they could keep the fire under control.

"This isn't a huge one,” he said. "We've done up to 600ha.”

Mr Chapman said the burn was dependent on the weather and would only be undertaken in the right conditions.

The land being burnt off is located near where the new Springfield West school is being constructed, below the water tower and bordered by Woogaroo Creek.