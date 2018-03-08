Games tickets sent on 2000km round trip

An Ipswich family is confused how their opening ceremony tickets for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games ended up 944km away in Sydney. Picture: tanyamathersarchitecture/Instagram

AN Ipswich family has been caught up in another Gold Coast Commonwealth Games ticketing bungle, with their prized tickets to the opening ceremony sent almost 1000km astray.

The family feared the worst when their $1500 worth of tickets to the sold-out spectacular at Carrara Stadium on April 4 failed to turn up on time last month as promised by Games officials.

They breathed a sigh of relief last week when told there was registered mail waiting for them at the post office.

The tickets were there - but in a handwritten envelope with a post-it note explaining they had been sent to the wrong address.

That address turned out to be Marrickville in inner-Sydney, 944km from Ipswich.

The woman who organised the tickets for her family, who wanted to be known only as Suzanne, said she was angry after failing to get assurances from Games organisers that the tickets had not been cancelled and would be honoured.

She said she rang the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) office only to be told that a supervisor may get back to her, but there were no guarantees.

"I am still not confident that my tickets will be okay to use," she said.

Suzanne said she spent another 70 minutes on hold to GOLDOC yesterday trying to get an answer.

GOLDOC's commercial operations boss Cameron Murray said with almost one million Games tickets being mailed out, some mistakes were inevitable through 'human error'.

"It's one of the biggest ticketing distributions ever seen," he said.

"I'm not going to lie and say the process is faultless. We need to be realistic about this, it's a huge program."

Mr Murray said there had been only 'a couple' of ticketing errors so far and believed they had been properly dealt with by call centre staff.

He said spectators such as Suzanne and her family were not at risk of being turned away from Games venues.

GOLDOC was forced on the defensive earlier this week when a Brisbane woman who ordered four closing ceremony tickets was instead sent six tickets to the swimming.

Last month, organisers admitted they had approved the release of 14,000 opening ceremony tickets with the wrong day printed on them.