'Darryl's deal': $1500 4WD a steal from council

AN IPSWICH court heard this week how a man found in possession of an Alice Springs council 4WD vehicle had "bought it for $1500 from a man named Darryl".

Police said Brendon Lincoln was also found in possession of a rifle bolt that had been reported stolen from his father's home near Biggenden.

The Nissan Navara was fitted with false plates from his former employer in the Northern Territory and had been reported stolen from Alice Springs council.

Defence lawyer Yassar Khan said Lincoln had now found work in the Northern Territory in a bid to avoid bad influences.

Mr Khan said at the time Lincoln "was living a life not really heading anywhere... using illicit substances".

"He... bought the vehicle from a man in Tennant Creek. And accepts the deal was too good to be true."

Mr Khan said because Lincoln was now drug-free and had addressed the issues affecting his December 2016 offences, he sought a fine.

Brendon Thomas Lincoln, 24, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to receiving tainted property; bringing stolen goods into Queensland; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and unlawful possession of weapons.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the charges were now historical and that Lincoln had left the jurisdiction.

The property had been returned and Lincoln's life was back on track.

She fined him $2000 - or 20 days jail in default.