150 workers plant trees in support of community

Latitude Financial Services Springfield held its third tree planting event as part of its Affinity Program last week.
Myjanne Jensen
by

150 SPRINGFIELD workers were out in force furiously planting trees at Robelle Domain Parklands last week.

Latitude Financial Services staff took part in its third annual tree-planting event as part of the company's Affinity Program which works with charity partners Red Kite, Reach Out and the Salvation Army to assist in supporting local families in need.

Latitude Affinity Program Springfield leader Annie Hollywood said the day was a great success with close to 200 trees planted.

"Ipswich City Council provided us with the trees which we planted along the top of Robelle Domain and after the tree planting we had a barbecue with representatives from Red Kite and Reach Out talk to us about our planning day for next year,” Ms Hollywood said.

"Like most businesses we like to have a real, local focus on the community and giving back, so we have a significant budget given to each site across the business where each employee is given a full paid day to participate in fundraising or volunteering.

"Everyone said they really enjoyed the tree planting because it's something they could actually see, so people have more of a connection when something is close by and tangible.”

