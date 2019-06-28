150 jobs within commuting distance

Jobs that make you go "Mmm”.

A NEW McDonald's restaurant is coming to Doolandella, serving up a wide range of career opportunities for over 150 locals.

The store is officially set to open on July 18, and is hiring people of all ages for full and part time roles, including crew, management, baristas and maintenance.

The company prides itself on offering its employees outstanding training and development opportunities to set them up for career success.

McDonald's Australia operations consultant Dan Osborne said they're proud to be opening the new store.

"The restaurant will employ 155 local residents across a wide range of roles and provide training and development opportunities so our staff can develop the skills they need for a successful career,” he said.

"We're looking forward to being part of the Doolandella community and hope to support them for years to come.”

Each year, McDonald's invests more than $40 million in training crew, restaurant management and corporate staff nationally.

McDonald's has been a Registered Training Organisation (RTO) for over 20 years, offering internal training as well as nationally recognised traineeships and qualifications to support their employees in achieving future success.

Internal courses include management and barista training, while national qualifications such as Certificate II and III in Retail are also available.

The new purpose-built restaurant will be fitted with modern décor and feature a McCafé, dual Drive- Thru lanes, PlayPlace and digital kiosks.

To celebrate, McDonald's Doolandella will host a grand opening on August 3 from 11am - 2pm and will be giving away a free Happy Meal with every large extra value meal purchased between 12pm - 1pm.

Customers can also enjoy activities including live entertainment and face painting.

To apply for a role at McDonald's Doolandella, head to the McDonald's career website apply.mcdonalds.com.au