More than 40 people set to get on an evacuation flight out of India - that had 150 Australians booked - have tested positive to coronavirus.
Health

70 Aussies barred from flying out of India

by Anthony Piovesan
14th May 2021 3:44 PM

A plan to fly home Aussies stranded in India has been thrown into chaos after more than 40 people booked on an evacuation flight out of New Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.

The Australian Department of Health confirmed the concerning development on Friday afternoon, with the positive results also meaning 70 people deemed as close contacts can no longer fly.

The plane had 150 Australians booked.

The government's National Security Committee signed off on a plan to bring stranded Australians home from India starting May 15.

Australia's controversial ban on flight arrivals from India would end on Saturday, with arrivals expected to quarantine outside Darwin.

Originally published as 150 Aussies booked on COVID plane

