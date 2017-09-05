15 officers bound for 'challenging role' at Ipswich facility

Aerial view of the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre, just north-west of Ipswich.

AN EXTRA 15 corrections officers will soon start work in Ipswich.

The graduates are among 28 who just finished training at the Wacol Corrective Services Academy.

It was the seventh graduation ceremony in 13 weeks. State Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden said the 15 new officers would start at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre.

Minister for Correctives Services Mark Ryan said there were more correctional officers working in our prisons than ever before.

"These latest correctional officers undertake an intensive specialist program that gives them the skills to keep Queenslanders safe, and I thank them for their dedication to a challenging role,” Minister Ryan said.

The men and women who graduated at the weekend undertook 364 hours of training over a 10-week period, including two weeks' practical on-the-job training inside a correctional centre.

The training places emphasis on staff safety through the delivery of sessions about safety, situational awareness and communication, behavioural awareness and violence de-escalation techniques.