NEW digs for more than 100 people, the $15 million Villa Maria aged-care facility at Eastern Heights is almost ready to welcome the first residents.

Construction on the Robertson Rd facility started late last year and this month the final touches are being added ahead of the anticipated February opening date.

What was once a vacant block of land has been transformed into a towering multi-storey structure with contemporary glass frontage and manicured gardens.

The new centre will also feature a cafe, a health and wellness centre and hair salon.

It's a welcome Christmas present for the 40 people who already call the old Villa Maria their home as they prepare to move into their new digs in the new year. Last week the residents celebrated their last Christmas party at their Limestone St residence and in January, they will pack their homes in anticipation for the big move.

The new Villa Maria, a 100-room residential aged-care home, will be open to residents in early February.

While Catholic Healthcare has made every effort to preserve the legacy of its Limestone St site, first opened in 1952, there will be some major changes.

For the first time, men will be allowed into Villa Maria. It means husband and wife will no longer have to be separated and there will be six rooms specifically designed for couples.

Villa Maria manager Carol Nowak said there were often calls asking about accommodation for men which the women only facility couldn't accommodate but the new site had plenty of space for couples.

Catholic Healthcare residential care general manager Andrew Kinkade said staff and residents were looking forward to making the new Robertson Rd facility their new home.

"At the heart of this development is Catholic Healthcare's commitment to build a residential service that is as 'home-like' as possible, with a cafe, hair salon, several dining and living areas, and a community-based health and wellness centre,” he said. "There will also be a dementia wing with safe and secure outdoor walking areas and courtyards.”