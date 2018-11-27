15 dams where three million native fish will be released

Bass fingerlings are among the species of fish released into 15 southeast Queensland dams over the coming year.

FIVE dams in the Somerset and Scenic Rim regions will be bolstered with a share of three million native fish fingerlings.

The State Government will spend $243,000 over the next year on boosting native fish numbers in local dams and weirs for recreational anglers.

Lake Dyer at Laidley, Moogerah Dam, Somerset Dam, Wivenhoe Dam and Maroon Dam at Rathdowney are among 15 across southeast Queensland to benefit.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the the sale of recreational fishing permits would fund the release of more than three million fingerlings across Queensland

"Baby barramundi, Australian bass, golden perch and Murray cod are among the iconic species finding new homes to ensure South East Queensland continues to enjoy some of Australia's best freshwater fishing," Mr Furner said.

"Many of our native fish are reluctant to breed in dams and weirs, but Queensland's permit scheme ensures reeling in the catch-of-the-day is enjoyable and sustainable."

The Stocked Impoundment Permit Scheme will fund local fishing groups tasked with releasing the fingerlings.

More than 43,000 recreational fishers have taken out a permit for Queensland's 63 stocked dams and weirs with 75% of the $1.067 million from permits returned to fish stocking volunteers.

The cost of an annual permit is $50 per person, $36 for concession card holders or $10 for a weekly permit and available online at www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, or any Australia Post outlet in Queensland.

Fingerling dam releases

Caboolture River Weir

Hinze Dam - Gold Coast

Lake Dyer - Laidley

Lake Kurwongbah

Moogerah Dam - Scenic Rim

North Pine Dam

Somerset Dam

Wivenhoe Dam

Woodford Weir

Maroon Dam - Rathdowney

Wyaralong Dam

Baroon Pocket Dam - Sunshine Coast

Borumba Dam - Sunshine Coast

Ewen Maddock Dam - Sunshine Coast

Lake MacDonald - Sunshine Coast