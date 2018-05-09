Menu
15 cars involved in massive Ipswich Mwy pile-up

Emma Clarke
by
9th May 2018 6:56 AM

UP to 15 cars were involved a massive 300m pileup  on the Ipswich Mwy this morning.

Emergency services crews were called to three separate nose-to-tail traffic crashes within 300 metres inbound between Gailes and Goodna just before 6am.

Initial information suggests 14 cars were involved while emergency services say between eight and 15 vehicles were caught up in the carnage.

The crashes happened near Church St, 100m after the exit and just before the Logan Rd exit.

Miraculously not a single person was injured in the crashes and police were able to clear the scene by 6.30am to limit the impact on morning commuters.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and paramedics were on scene.

A police spokesperson said the crashes were likely due to 'a few people getting distracted' and drivers should expect the morning commute to be 'as usual'.

The motorway did not need to be closed.

