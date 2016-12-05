$1.5 billion Ripley development on track for new year

Construction of Ripley Town Centre stage one is set to begin next year.

ALL roads lead to Ripley.

Another road set to be completed tomorrow is the latest addition to the growth hub and will link the new community with $1.5 billion worth of fresh development.

Fischers Rd was widened and resurfaced and will provide direct access between Ripley Rd and Scotts Rd.

Ripley Town Centre is already 80% sold or close to being sold to Coles, a medical centre, pharmacy, dentist, vet, barber and food outlets.

The construction contract for the development is out at tender and Sekisui House anticipate to start early next year.

"This will become Ripley Valley's primary hub to service the projected 120,000 population for the region and surrounding communities and developments will feed into this vital piece of infrastructure," Ecco Ripley sales manager Scott Blaney said.

Stage one of the project is expected to deliver more than 100 jobs during construction and ongoing employment opportunities to more than 100 locals.

Close to 200 people made the move to South Ripley in the September quarter, demanding 59 new homes, Ipswich City Council's Planning and Development Quarterly Activity Report showed.

Next year will also see the start of the next major residential precinct within Ecco Ripley, with 148 new homes including residential lots, terraces, and duplexes on offer.

The civil works and infrastructure for these stages totals $10 million.

The new precinct will also comprise 20 hectares of open space valued at $8 million including the first city wide level park as well as two local parks and linear parks integrating the spaces with the rehabilitation of Bundamba Creek.

The parklands will include community gardens, a dog off leash area, sporting facilities, barbeques, picnic areas and play areas.