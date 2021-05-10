A teenager who was involved in a single vehicle crash during the early hours of Monday morning is awake and talking in hospital.

Laidley police officer in charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said the 14-year-old was taken to the PA hospital and was now in a stable condition.

Senior sergeant Draheim said the teenager was currently in the emergency department and has suffered numerous fractures.

He said the teen was awake and talking to hospital staff and did not have any life-threatening injuries.

Police were alerted to the single vehicle accident about 2.30am after the driver crashed the car into a tree at the intersection of Summerholm Road and the Warrego Highway.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the incident.

Originally published as 14yo sustains multiple fractures after Warrego Hwy crash