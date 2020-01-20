14yo charged over alleged stabbing attack at shopping centre

A 14-YEAR-OLD has been charged after another teen was allegedly stabbed and bashed at a Gold Coast shopping centre last week.

Police were called to Robina Town Centre about 5.30pm last Thursday, after reports a 13-year-old had been attacked with a knife.

Another teen has now been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils, shoplifting and obstructing police.

Police allege the 13-year-old was with a group of three friends when they got into an argument with another group they didn't know.

The teen has now been charged over the alleged incident.

The boy suffered a "big gash on his hand" but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Queensland Ambulance Media confirmed he was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a serious laceration to his left hand.

Police say he was slashed with the knife before falling to the ground and being kicked and punched by the alleged offender.