'Mud loads': $1.4m to target Bremer, Lockyer pollution

BREMER and Lockyer river catchments that were damaged in major flooding events are the target of a new waterways health program.

The Department of Environment and Science is spending $1.4 million over three years on a Healthy Catchments Program to help prevent sediment from reaching Moreton Bay.

The breakdown of riverbanks causes more than 50,000 dump trucks worth of sediment flow into waterways each year, with a heavy toll on marine habitats and the marine life that relies upon them.

Previously, pile drives, short stumps dug in across the length of the creek bed, had been installed to slow and reduce the movement of sediment downstream, while strategically positioned log jams like tree trunks were used to protect creeks and river banks during the 2013 floods.

Native trees are being planted to help stabilise riparian zones, which has already led to a reduction in the amount of sediment running into Moreton Bay.

Healthy Land and Water Chairman Stephen Robertson said curbing sediment pollution in south-east Queensland waterways was an important part of the organisation's work.

"We have invested significant time and money into the Healthy Catchments Program because the work being done on the ground is crucial for the overall strength of riverbanks and the health of our catchments," he said.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said when floodwaters from Cyclone Debbie inundated the Laidley Creek region in early 2017, the repaired and strengthened riverbanks stood up to the torrents of water and prevented large amounts of sediment flowing into catchments.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the new funding built on a previous investment of $1.5 million to improve the region's waterways.

"This new program will be conducted in Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley, and will improve the resilience and health of south-east Queensland's (SEQ) waterways," Ms Enoch said.

"The program will focus on the Lockyer and Bremer catchments to address the main source of sediment entering waterways and reaching Moreton Bay.

"Two-thirds of sediment entering our rivers and Moreton Bay occurs through erosion in our catchments during intense rainfall events.

"This contributes disproportionately to the sediment or 'mud' loads polluting our waterways and Moreton Bay, while the level of nutrients and pesticides in the mud also threatens the environmental health of these areas."