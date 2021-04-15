$1.4M sale signals demand for Ipswich property

The five-bedroom property is the seventh sale to fetch more than $1 million in 2021. Picture: Brookwater Residential

The five-bedroom property is the seventh sale to fetch more than $1 million in 2021. Picture: Brookwater Residential

ANOTHER property at the prestigious Brookwater estate has sold for more than $1 million, making it the seventh seven-figure sale to take place this year.

Boasting five-bedrooms, the 787-sqm property at 10/83 Birchwood Crescent was last week snapped up for an eye-watering $1.41 million.

The two-storey home sits just opposite Brookwater’s famed golf course; the 15th fairway only few short metres from the back patio.

10/83 Birchwood Crescent sells for $1.41 million. Picture: Brookwater Residential

Agent Irena Marasea previously noted that homes based along the popular golf course typically fetched a higher selling price.

It is understood the new owners had been looking to upsize.

READ MORE: Record smashed again after $2M Ipswich house sells

Three bedrooms, including the master suite, were located on the upper level while there are two rooms downstairs.

A solar heated pool, media room, living space and open plan kitchen also sit on the ground level.

10/83 Birchwood Crescent sells for $1.41 million. Picture: Brookwater Residential

The property backs on to one neighbour, with adjacent fence lines surrounded by green space.

Ms Marasea was unable to provide further details on the buyers, who managed to snap up the property for $40,000 less than the original asking price.

READ MORE: Interstate buyers spend $1.2M on Brookwater property

According to Domain, the property was first listed in early December last year at an asking price of $1.45 million.

It was the first time that ownership had changed hands since the property at Augusta Point was developed.

10/83 Birchwood Crescent sells for $1.41 million. Picture: Brookwater Residential

Despite its somewhat lengthy selling period, the listing reportedly generated plenty of interest.

The latest deal comes as demand for the area continues to surge amid a tight market.

READ MORE: $1.2M home sells less than 24 hours after hitting market

Just last month a nearby five-bedroom home achieved a landmark sale for the area at $2 million.

In January, another five-bedder at 14 Turnberry Way sold for $1.58 million.

10/83 Birchwood Crescent sells for $1.41 million. Picture: Brookwater Residential

MILLION-DOLLAR BROOKWATER SALES FOR 2021

14 Turnberry Way – $1.58 million

16/83 Birchwood Crescent – $2 million

17 Rufous Crescent – $1.15 million

106 Birchwood Crescent – $1.1 million

7/83 Birchwood Crescent – $1.21 million

127 Birchwood Crescent – $1.075 million

10/83 Birchwood Crescent – $1.41 million

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.