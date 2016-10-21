$1.4M lawsuit a hump in the road for Mutdapilly camel farm

Camel at the Australian Wild Camel Corporation and Australia's largest camel dairy farm at Harrisville.

THEY have ambitious plans to develop Australia's biggest commercial camel farm, producing milk and meat for health-conscious consumers.

But it looks like Queensland entrepreneurs Jeff Flood and Paul Martin have run in to a wee bit of strife. A hump in the road you might say.

Their start-up company, The Australian Wild Camel Corporation, has just been hit with a lawsuit seeking $1.4 million.

In a claim filed last week in Brisbane Supreme Court, property owner Steve Clements alleges he has been chasing the money for five months with no luck.

Clements maintains his deal to sell the company a 63ha parcel of land at Mutdapilly, south of Ipswich, was supposed to settle in early December.

Since then, he alleges the company has wheeled out a series of excuses about why that hasn't happened.

Read the full story at Couriermail.com.au

Australia's largest camel farm: