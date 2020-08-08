Menu
Queensland is now closed to 14 million Australians - and police say they’ll be vigilant in monitoring who enters the state.
News

142 people turned away as border shuts

by Kathryn Bermingham
8th Aug 2020 11:12 AM

Queensland has now shut its borders to 14 million Australians, after closures were this morning extended to everyone entering from New South Wales and the ACT.

Those travelling from Victoria are also barred from entering the state in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Police said 142 have been turned away at the border at Coolangatta because they did not meet the requirements to enter the state.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler, speaking to reporters near the checkpoint, said that number included 18 Queensland residents.

He said entering the state was now "the exception rather than the rule" and there would be consequences for those caught flouting the system.

"Those people who lied on their border declaration passes, and we've charged a number of them, they'll find themselves before court," he said.

"Instead of getting an on-the-spot fine of over $4000, they'll find themselves in court, facing a fine of up to $13,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

"It's a really serious offence."

Originally published as 142 people turned away as QLD border shuts

border ban coronavirus

