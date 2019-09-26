Menu
Brad Smith and John McMahon from Pool Link.
Council News

$140,000 renovation awarded for rural pool, works underway

Navarone Farrell
by
26th Sep 2019 11:30 AM
CONTRACTORS have begun fixing the Rosewood Aquatic Centre and works are on schedule at the new Rosewood Library site.

Earier this week Rosewood residents expressed their concern with the deterioration of the pool and the fact that it wasn't open for the September school holidays.

The pool sprung a leak in May that was outside the usual maintenance program. Cracks had appeared in the pool over time and were being fixed as part of a regular maintenance program but extreme dry conditions created a need for full repair.

On Tuesday, Pool Link were awarded an $140,000 tender to replace the pipes and install a new lining in the ageing pool, including some general renovation costs.

Pipes under the pool need to be replaced, as well as the pool lining due to its old age.

The contractors were on site starting Wednesday. The pool will be closed while the work is completed and is expected to reopen by at least mid-November if weather remains dry.

Council's acting general manager for Infrastructure and Environment Tony Dileo said Pool Link would fix the leak and replace the pool lining.

"Council appreciates that this is a busy time for the pool and regrets that this has impact on pool users,” he said.

"Council has been working closely with the operator to communicate the pending works, and once timing for repair is known a notification will be sent to the community.

"Council appreciates the ongoing assistance and support from the operator and notes that they have provided their membership with a $10 offer per swimming lesson at their Leichhardt Swim Centre until the Rosewood Aquatic Centre reopens.”

