1400 speeding drivers already caught this weekend

A DRIVER has been caught near Ipswich speeding at almost double the limit.

Police caught the person driving at 128km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Cunningham Hwy at Tarome, near Aratula, as part of the Easter Road Safety Campaign.

Almost 1,400 speeding motorists will be issued with infringement notices including the following high-range speeding offences including:

173km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Mons;

156km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Torbanlea;

128km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Cunningham Highway at Tarome;

162km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway at Carrara;

103km/h in a 60km/h zone on Finucane Road at Capalaba.

Police conducted more than 12,300 RBTs on Good Friday with 56 drivers charged with drink driving.

The Easter break phase of the Easter Road Safety Campaign will continue until 11.59pm on Easter Monday.