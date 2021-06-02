1400-lot residential site near rural town hits the market

The Fernvale site has a total area of about 153 hectares across two land holdings and is being offered by an expressions of interest campaign that closes next month.

The Fernvale site has a total area of about 153 hectares across two land holdings and is being offered by an expressions of interest campaign that closes next month.

A RESIDENTIAL development site made up of more than 1400 lots located just a couple of minutes outside of a rural town north west of Ipswich has hit the market.

The site offers two separate approvals, with 116 lots with an average size of 1525 sqm on one and 1331 lots with an average size of 583 sqm on the other.

It is being sold by Ray White Special Projects Queensland directors Tony Williams and Mark Creevey.

“Development sites with DA approval already in place are like gold dust at the moment as developers look to take advantage of the exponential migration to south east Queensland from interstate,” Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams said approvals for the site have been in place for several years and were just recently extended.

The owner of the site, Lateral Properties, is the developer of the Honeywood housing estate in Fernvale.

“They’ve committed to 600 lots in the immediate area,” he said.

“They think that this site is a significant development with 1447 lots and it probably needs someone with a bit more grunt.

“Fernvale is earmarked as an area to cater for a lot of the growth that’s happening in that western corridor.

“The land itself is absolutely beautiful. It’s a beautiful parcel of land that lends itself really well to development.”



Mr Williams said it was hard to predict how much the land is expected to sell for.

Mr Creevey said the growing western corridor is the “key to the supply of affordable land” for development in the south east and he was expecting “strong interest” in the site.

He said there is the ability to potentially increase the development to more than 2000 lots.

“It’s positioned three minutes from Fernvale town centre and benefits from easy connectivity to the Warrego Highway for access to employment generators Ipswich and Brisbane, as well as west to the Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba,” he said.



The expressions of interested campaign closes on July 15.

