14 years since ‘one in a thousand years’ floods

It was 14 years ago today that the Gold Coast was hit by what was declared to be a one in a thousand year deluge which cause flooding across the city and damaged houses across the region.

THE week of wild weather finally began to filled up our dam, but the downpour meant dramas for many residents.

With heavier deluges forecast for the day, the weather bureau feared it would lead to more local flooding and damaging beach conditions.

During the night two separate slow moving storm cells dumped hundreds of litres of water from Brisbane to Byron Bay, with suburbs such as Carrara receiving 65mm of rain between 7pm and 9pm.

The Bulletin on Thursday June 30 as Gold Coasters woke to mass flooding across the city.

Canungra, Molendinar, Austinville, Coomera, Lismore, Rathdowney and Boonah reported rising flood waters as roads and bridges were blocked.

Police closed Bungalow Road, Mackie Road, Binna Burra Road and parts of Smith Street and Kumabri Ave about 8.20pm as rain overwhelmed flood-prone areas.

Other roads flooded included the Merrimac exit on the Pacific Motorway, Cotlew Street, Ancona Street at Carrara, where two cars were underwater, and Marine Parade.

SES spokesman Phil Campbell said a man was trapped in his car after flood waters rose above 1.5m at Corndale, 11km from Lismore. A helicopter was on standby for the rescue.

How the Bulletin reported the June 30 floods the following day on Friday, July 1, 2005.

Already reeling from storm damage, weather-beaten northern NSW would again bear the brunt of the next weatherbomb, which was due to hit Billinudgel and Lismore that day.

Swollen rivers caused flooding in the region with rural roads cut off and several houses sandbagged as rain teemed down in suburbs already struck by flash flooding the night before.

Richmond-Tweed SES volunteers worked into the night, responding to calls for assistance from Murwillumbah, Mullumbimby, Lismore and Byron Bay.

SES officers doorknocked about 30 residents at Billinudgel, warning them of the flood risk.

Tweed council officers were called to the Tweed Valley Way, south of Mooball, after a landslide blocked part of the road.

Several teenage schoolchildren, separated from their families when their bus was unable to cross a roadway at Tabulam yesterday, were ferried across by SES workers.