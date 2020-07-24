Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 14-year-old boy has been charged, accusing of stabbing a fellow student at a school in the Central Tablelands region of New South Wales.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged, accusing of stabbing a fellow student at a school in the Central Tablelands region of New South Wales.
Crime

14-year-old accused of school stabbing

by Erin Lyons
24th Jul 2020 7:04 AM

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the chest, allegedly by a fellow teenager, after a brawl reportedly broke out among students at a school in the state's Central West.

Emergency services were called to a high school in Orange, about three hours drive west of Sydney, at 2pm Wednesday following reports of a fight.

Officers were forced to use OC spray to break up a large number of students who were fighting while paramedics worked to treat the teenager who had suffered a puncture wound to his chest.

He was taken to Orange Health Service where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

Investigations lead to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy at a property in Orange about 5pm Thursday.

He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with reckless wounding in company.

The teenager was granted conditional bail and will appear before a children's court on August 31.

Originally published as 14-year-old accused of school stabbing

More Stories

Show More
crime nsw school stabbing stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders warned: Travel to NSW at own risk

        premium_icon Queenslanders warned: Travel to NSW at own risk

        Health After another 200,000 NSW residents were banned from the state, CHO Jeannette Young has warned Queenslanders to carefully consider trips south of the border.

        ‘Nothing to hide’: Mayor not aware of CCC referral

        premium_icon ‘Nothing to hide’: Mayor not aware of CCC referral

        News Mayor Teresa Harding says she legitimately obtained transcripts

        State staring in face of $100b debt

        premium_icon State staring in face of $100b debt

        News Treasurer reveals debt will sail past $100b, deficit of $8.4b

        First look inside new $8.8 million library, who is first in

        premium_icon First look inside new $8.8 million library, who is first in

        News Here’s when it will open and who will be first to check it out.