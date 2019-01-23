14 of the hottest properties on the Ipswich market

FOR SALE: The owners of 23 Smith Street, North Ipswich are listening to offers over $349,000.

WE asked two of Ipswich's biggest real estate agencies to list the most desirable residential properties currently on the market.

These 14 addresses were at the top of the lists of First National Action Realty Ipswich and Ray White Ipswich.

15 Coates Court, Brassall

1. 15 Coates Court, Brassall (listed by First National Action Realty Ipswich)

Positioned on just over half an acre, this Brassall property is listed for $649,000. The lower level features a master bedroom with an ensuite, family and dining rooms, renovated kitchen, laundry and large walk-in pantry.

Internal timber stairs transport up to the second level, which holds five more built-in bedrooms and a main bathroom.

A refurbished swimming pool is the key piece of a lavish outdoor entertainment area, which also includes a built-in spa.

An adjoining outdoor pavilion incorporates a deck and an outdoor kitchen space.

11 Selwyn Street, North Booval

2. 11 Selwyn Street, North Booval (listed by Ray White Ipswich)

The property is on the market for $315,000 and has been recently renovated with stunning a new kitchen and bathroom.

A shed out the back requires some love but there is so much potential.

25 Bodley Road, Karrabin

3. 25 Bodley Road, Karrabin (listed by First National Action Realty Ipswich)

On the market for $729,000, this property is perfect for those seeking space to have stock, pets and room for the family to stretch their legs.

The expanded 1930 bungalow has all of its traditional period features respected and sits on more than ten acres.

It is fitted out with fenced off paddocks, usable land, dog runs, three sheds, water tanks and two dams.

The home contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas, a comprehensive kitchen, pantry and air-conditioning.

71 O'Sullivan St Woodend

4. 71 O'Sullivan St Woodend (listed by Ray White Ipswich)

This 100-year-old home sits on a large block in a great location and has seen some recent updates.

Listed for $399,000.

6 View Street, Woodend

5. 6 View Street, Woodend (listed by First National Action Realty Ipswich)

New life has been breathed into this property with fresh updates, upgrades and a redesigned layout.

Features include three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, decorative lighting, timber flooring, concreted floor storage, a large laundry, study and high tongue and groove walls and ceilings.

It is fitted out with an inviting open kitchen, dining and lounge design and an L-shaped covered front verandah.

The owners are listening to offers over $490,000.

42 Rowland Terrace, Coalfalls

6. 42 Rowland Terrace, Coalfalls (listed by Ray White Ipswich)

This stunning Queenslander is located in a much sought after spot in Coalfalls and is listed for $579,000.

12 Oak Street, Bundamba

7. 12 Oak Street, Bundamba (listed by First National Action Realty Ipswich)

This immaculate high-set home is available for $329,000 in Bundamba.

The main bedroom of the three in the house has a built in wardrobe and air conditioning. The property has a large back deck with rear access to the fenced backyard, with greenhouses to the back and under house storage and work shop.

An open plan living design, the house features a modern bathroom, updated kitchen and slip system air conditioning.

It is walking distance to schools, train stations, Bundamba TAFE and more.

43 Hunter Street, Brassall

8. 43 Hunter Street, Brassall (listed by Ray White Ipswich)

Less than five-years-old, the home has been tastefully designed, featuring modern finishes throughout and a contemporary open planned footprint.

The owners are listening to offers of over $429,000.

1 Adina Street, Raceview

9. 1 Adina Street, Raceview (listed by First National Action Realty Ipswich)

This 853sqm corner elevated block has had a complete renovation inside and out and is listed at $439,000.

The refurb includes new wiring, plumbing, flooring and tiling, paint, window furnishings, 3.5 bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, air conditioning, laundry, concreting, stairs and decking, outdoor area, fencing, insulation and brand new rendering and external paint.

Other features include internal stairs, two separate living areas, office, ample storage space, polished timber floors, front porch on two sides and an insulated outdoor area.

33 Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich

10. 33 Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich (listed by Ray White Ipswich)

'Carinya' in North Ipswich has historical charm, granduer and endless charm.

Listed for $459,000.

26 Blaxland Street, Eastern Heights

11. 26 Blaxland Street, Eastern Heights (listed by First National Action Realty Ipswich)

The very roomy three bedroom home is located in a sought after location with wonderful breezes and a gorgeous outlook across the suburb.

The formal living rooms opens to a front verandah space through sliding plantation shutters.

The property is on the market for $389,000 and also comes with downstairs storage, an activities space, internal stairs with chair lift, three rainwater tanks and a double carport.

12. 23 Smith Street, North Ipswich (listed by Ray White Ipswich)

This home is a near-new build that has been designed to feature modern finishes throughout and a contemporary open plan footprint.

Owners are listening to offers over $349,000.

4 Lennon Lane, North Ipswich

13. 4 Lennon Lane, North Ipswich (listed by First National Action Realty Ipswich)

Built in the 1950s, this property with views has been renovated and is seeking new owners.

Listed for $285,000, features include a modern kitchen with gas and electric stainless steel appliances and a brand new bathroom as well as three bedrooms, large lounge and dining areas and a big rumpus room.

It also comes with a generous two car garage and a fenced 506m2 yard.

All furniture comes with the sale.

69 Wulkuraka Connection Road, Karrabin

14. 69 Wulkuraka Connection Road, Karrabin (listed by Ray White Ipswich)

The majestic 'Beaujo Stud' on the footsteps of suburbia is a truly unique story.

Only minutes from the city, this superb brick home is situated on 33.5 acres of elevated countryside with unbelievable views.

Owners are listening to offers over $950,000.

