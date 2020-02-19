14 of the best markets for bargain hunters to visit

Shoppers can purchase an array of locally sourced fresh produce at various markets in and around Ipswich.

EVERYONE loves a bargain, and more often or not your local market is the place to be on the weekends to snap up some cheap finds.

Stallholders set up tables at a variety of locations across Ipswich and the region selling their handmade items, home baked goods, homewares and bric-a-brac to savvy shoppers, collectors and those who simply love to take a morning stroll with a coffee in hand.

We have sourced 13 of the best markets in and around the Ipswich region for you to peruse on your weekends.

Happy shopping!

1) Walloon Markets

Held on the first Sunday of every month from 8-11am at 62 Rohl Road, Walloon.

With more than 30 stallholders, this market offers everything from fresh produce to racks of clothing, jewellery and homemade preserves, this newly formed market is expected to grow as time goes on. Ample parking is available on Rohl Road.

Walloon markets organiser Chantel Jackson with some products that will be for sale. Picture: Cordell Richardson

2) Ripley Markets

Held on the second Saturday of every month from 3-8pm at the Providence Splash n Play Park.

Featuring food, arts and crafts, homewares, live music, jumping castles and an animal farm, this market has something for everyone to enjoy. There is also an onsite cafe to grab a bite to eat once you have finished shopping. Dogs on leads are welcome to attend too.

3) Springfield Markets

Held at Robelle Parklands in Springfield Central on the first Friday of every month from 3-8pm, as well as the third Sunday of the month at Orion Springfield Central from 9am-4pm.

It’s twice the fun in Springfield, with two markets allowing bargain hunters more chances to find something truly unique.

The markets at Robelle are set on 24 hectares of parkland to explore, and feature 60 arts and crafts stalls and more than 20 food vendors. There is also live music and entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy.

More than 90 stalls fill the Main St of Orion Springfield Central for the second set of markets.

Two markets are held monthly in Springfield. The market at Orion Springfield Central features more than 90 stalls.

4) Riverlink Market Zone

Held on the first Sunday of every month from 8am-1pm at the Riverlink Shopping Centre.

One of Ipswich’s busiest shopping centres features more shopping options for buyers on the first Sunday of each month. The event features a variety of stalls as well as live music and entertainment.

5) Ipswich Showplace Markets

Held every Sunday from 6-11.30am at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Stallholders sell a range of items including both new and second hand. They range from toys to clothes, books, household items, art, tools, hardware and more.

Ipswich Showplace Markets at the Ipswich Showgrounds is where lots of bargains can be found. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

6) The Handmade Expo

To be held on March 21, May 16, July 18, September 19 and November 21 at the Ipswich Turf Club, Brisbane Rd, Bundamba.

Established in 2008, the Handmade Expo is an exclusively handmade market, featuring everything you need to make your own handmade items at home. The markets also have food and coffee vendors.

7) Rosewood Markets

Held on the third Saturday of every month from 7am-noon at the Anglican Church, 72 John St, Rosewood.

Pet products, organic honey, baked goods, candles and soaps are a few of the finds up for grabs at this market.

8) Fernvale Country Markets

Held every Sunday from 6am-noon at the Fernvale State Primary School, located along the Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale.

Drop in for a spot of early morning shopping and talk to the many stallholders about the products they sell. Pick up some locally made gifts, as well as some fresh produce from Somerset farmers.

9) Esk Country Markets

Held every Saturday from 7am-noon at Pipeliner Park, 2 Heap St, Esk.

Featuring a variety of books, local fruit and vegetables, baked good, plants and more, this market is full of country goodness.

Stock up on some fresh produce by buying direct from the farmers at a market near you.

10) Kilcoy Yowie Country Markets

Held on the last Saturday of each month in Yowie Park, Hope St, Kilcoy.

The stallholders are dedicated to providing visitors with an enriching market experience by selling a wide variety of quality products. Local artisans are also encouraged to show off their crafts.

11) Toogoolawah Railway Markets

Held on the second Saturday of every month on the grounds of the old Toogoolawah Railway Station. Cressbrook St, Toogoolawah.

BROWSE through the market stalls in this quiet country town. Find everything from handmade jams, preserves and organic honey to homewares and bric-a-brac.

12) Boonah Country Markets

Held on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 7am-noon at Springleigh Park, Coronation Dr, Boonah.

These charming country markets sell a variety of handmade craft items, plants, jewellery, jams, chutneys, bric-a-brac, fresh fruit and vegetables from the surrounding farms and more. With more than 50 stalls to browse, there is something for everyone of all ages and tastes.

13) Peak Organic Markets

Held every Saturday from 9am-2pm at 310 Mt Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing.

Direct from the paddock to your shopping basket, these markets feature fruits and vegetables grown on the farm, as well as basic wholefoods.

14) Markets at the Boulevarde

Held at The Boulevarde, 17 Limestone St, Ipswich.

THE small but growing Markets at the Boulevarde will be held seasonal to celebrate special occasions such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas.

To find out when the next market will be held, search Markets at the Boulevarde on Facebook.