14 easy ways to beat school holiday boredom at home

While there are many types of painting, finger painting is probably the most accessible - and the most enjoyable, especially for children.

Stuck in the house? Here are a few ideas to beat the indoor blues.

1. Look through family photos

Kids love looking at photos of themselves as well as old pictures of mum and dad and their immediate family, friends and relatives.

2. Catch up with family and friends

Invite the grandparents over or catch-up with a long-lost friend over the phone or Skype.

3. Indoor obstacle course

Make an obstacle course using pillows, blankets, soft toys, or other objects to burn off some energy.

4. Finger painting

Making pictures with finger paints is very easy and is enjoyed by kids of all ages. Join in with the kids and see how much fun it can be to use your fingers and hands to create images.

5. Camp in indoors

If you have a small tent it's easy to set up camp for your kids indoors. If not, you can create a fort by draping sheets over the furniture.

6. Play dress-up

Get out some of your old clothes including bags, hats and scarves and let the kids dress up and play pretend.

7. Hold an indoor treasure hunt

Keep their day lively with a treasure hunt. Or have your kids play as a team to find the treasure together.

8. Perform a puppet show

Kids can create costumes for a play, with you as the audience. Or they can let their stuffed animals star as puppets.

9. Have them help with cooking

If they're old enough to stir, sift and pour, let them help you with a basic pasta or pizza. Muffins and cakes are kid-friendly too.

10. Host a movie

Rent or download their favourite movie. Make some popcorn and enjoy the cinema from the comfort of your couch!

11. Get out the board games

They are always loads of fun and can keep kids amused for hours. There's Snakes and Ladders, Pictionary, Monopoly, Scrabble and Cluedo, to name a few.

12. Invite a friend over

Invite your child's friend(s) over. This sometimes makes for an even easier day, because he or she has a playmate instead of asking you to play all the time.

13. Story time

Round up some good books and do an old-fashioned story time by reading aloud to them. Take turns reading out loud. Interact about what is going on in the story line. This can be your own family book club.

14. Hold a LEGO contest

Challenge the kids to each build a house - with a 30-minute time limit - then judge first, second and third.