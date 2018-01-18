14 days selling ice leads to a year in jail

File picture: Brenten Joseph Ronald Gibson pleaded guilty to one charge each of trafficking in dangerous drugs and possessing a thing used in the commission of a crime and two charges of failing to appear in court.

A FORTNIGHT selling ice, marijuana and steroids landed a year behind bars for an Ipswich drug addict.

Brenten Joseph Ronald Gibsonwas sentenced on Wednesday for trafficking in drugs in the Ipswich area over two weeks in August of 2016.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge each of trafficking in dangerous drugs and possessing a thing used in the commission of a crime and two charges of failing to appear in court.

Having served 343 days on remand, Gibson will spend the rest of his three-year jail term on parole.

Crown Prosecutor Jane Shaw did not tell the court how much Gibson earned from his brief foray into drug dealing but she said police found messages on his mobile phone indicating he sold mainly ice to customers.

He was selling methamphetamine in different size lots, ranging from a minimum of 0.1g to a maximum of 3.5g - the latter bringing in around $800 per transaction, she said.

Ms Shaw said Gibson made at least 65 transactions with his products also including steroids and marijuana.

Ms Shaw said he told police he was dealing drugs to support his habit and to "buy smokes and tucker”.

The court heard he failed to appear in court the first time because he was homeless and because he forgot the second time.

Gibson blamed his offending on a relationship breakup, but Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Susan Brown said feeling sad was not reason to use and sell drugs.

She said he should have sought emotional support from his family and a psychologist.

"Everybody has bad things happen to them,” Justice Brown said.

"By trafficking in drugs to support your habit, you are just spreading misery.” - NewsRegional